Devils' views on defensemen for rest of season and entering offseason

Updated April 02, 2017
Posted April 02, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
PHILADELPHIA — The Devils continued to carry eight defensemen on their active roster on Saturday, scratching two and playing six as they continue to rotate the lineup. Andy Greene, Ben Lovejoy, Damon Severson and John Moore have all been regular fixtures when healthy. But Jon Merrill, Steven Santini, Dalton Prout and now Michael Kapla have divided the final two spots. Here’s what coach John Hynes sees in those latter four and what he expects the rest of the season and beyond.
Dalton Prout
Prout has been in and out of the lineup since the Devils acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the March 1 trade deadline. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Flyers, Hynes explained Prout is still trying to reestablish his game, and the Devils need to give him opportunities to do so. Prout’s 6-5 frame makes him an ideal physical enforcer, and that’s what Hynes wanted to see.
“It’s one of the reasons in the lineup. He’s a guy who’s really trying to rebuild his game and get himself to become an established NHL player,” Hynes said before Saturday’s game. “He has that opportunity and I think in a rivalry game, games against the Flyers that are a little bit more physical and things like that, it’s an opportunity for Dalton to show that side of his game and part of his game. That’s something that could be a separator for him being an everyday NHL player or not.”
Prout’s physicality was certainly on display on Saturday when he fought Wayne Simmonds and also received a game misconduct for his hit on Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas. While physicality certainly entails more than just fighting, Prout got the chance to show that aspect of his game while sticking up for his teammates.
“I feel one of the quickest ways to endear yourself to your teams is a confrontation with the other team,” Prout said. “Just at the end of the day, knowing you have their backs. I haven’t seen any of them yet, but I’ve been on the other side of it too. I’ve had guys stick up for me too, and it feels pretty good.”
