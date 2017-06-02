Devils waive Sergey Kalinin: What the move could mean



Troy Brouwer #36 of the Calgary Flames and Sergey Kalinin #51 of the New Jersey Devils battle for position during the first period at the Prudential Center on February 3, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.

NEWARK — The Devils placed forward Sergey Kalinin on waivers on Friday

It comes as a bit of a surprising move on a player who appeared in 43 out of 57 games this season after playing in 78 games in his rookie season in 2015-16.

After the Devils traded Vern Fiddler to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 4, Kalinin stepped in as the Devils’ fourth line center and hasn’t moved. He’s also been a steady presence on the penalty kill.

Devils’ season hinging on Islanders games

He didn’t added much offensively, collecting just two goals and two assists this season, and he was on a one-year, $800K contract.

“It just gives us some roster flexibility with Sergey,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “We’ll see if he goes down or stays with us or gives some of the younger guys an opportunity to play. We think some guys have played really well and we’re just trying to make sure we have some flexibility level.”

Hynes added that flexibility refers to both players currently on the Devils and some waiting in the wings in Albany.

The Devils only have defenseman Kyle Quincey on injured reserve, and while they would need to open a roster spot to activate him, he would make eight defensemen on the active roster if he replaced Kalinin.

More likely, the move would free up some more room amongst the forwards. The Devils scratched forward Joseph Blandisi on Thursday after he played in five straight games following a call up from Albany in the AHL. While Blandisi primarily played wing after his call up, he could be a candidate to step into center on the fourth line.

The Devils would also have the option of giving center Blake Coleman another NHL look. Coleman had one point in five games while filling in while Fiddler was hurt in January. He assisted on Beau Bennett’s game-winning goal in the third period in a road victory over the Minnesota Wild.

