Devils who have most to gain and prove over last month

Updated March 10, 2017
Posted March 10, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Devils have a handful of younger players and prospects occupying lineup spots, and now in the final month of the season, they’re playing for more than just this year. Here are players with the most to gain and prove during the final four weeks of the 2016-17 season.
Steven Santini
Of the players featured here, Santini has the biggest body of work in the NHL this season. After being called up at the beginning of January, Santini hasn’t left the lineup, and he’s formed a strong pairing with Jon Merrill. The first-year pro has already carved out a role in the NHL, and he’ll be looking to add to it.
“As a young player coming in as a first-year pro, his consistency level has been impressive,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “That’s one of the reasons why he hasn’t been taken out.”
Bruce Bennett | Getty Images
Joseph Blandisi
Blandisi got a big taste of the NHL last season when he recorded 17 points in 41 games, but he spend the first four months of this season in Albany. He’s now played 14 games with the Devils since being called up, and Blandisi has shown improved puck management and consistency on both sides of the ice. It’s led to just one goal and two assists, and Blandisi will continue to work on hitting that stride.
“I feel like I’m another year mature, which I am, and I think I fixed some parts of my game they weren’t happy with last year,” Blandisi said. “Happy with that, but the production’s coming hard these days. It’s hard to put numbers up and it’s hard to score goals in this league. I’m still working on ways to score goals, going to the right areas, maybe anticipating more.”
David Zalubowski | AP Photo
Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 11:00:02 +0000
