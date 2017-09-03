Devils who have most to gain and prove over last month

Joseph Blandisi

Blandisi got a big taste of the NHL last season when he recorded 17 points in 41 games, but he spend the first four months of this season in Albany. He’s now played 14 games with the Devils since being called up, and Blandisi has shown improved puck management and consistency on both sides of the ice. It’s led to just one goal and two assists, and Blandisi will continue to work on hitting that stride.