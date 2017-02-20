Devin McCourty: Skipping White House visit not the boycott statement it's made out to be



NEW BRUNSWICK — In his first extended comments about skipping a visit to the home of American politics, New England Patriots star Devin McCourty took the politically correct route.

McCourty, who made national headlines earlier this month by telling TIME magazine that he will not go to the White House when the Patriots are invited to celebrate their Super Bowl title, told NJ Advance Media that his decision is not the kind of statement in line with its portrayal as a boycott.

“I personally don’t think so,” the former Rutgers star said in a 1-on-1 interview, “but I think at this time in our country people feel like it’s a huge statement so they are going with it. For me, it is what it is. Last time we won, a bunch of guys didn’t go, but it just wasn’t as a big a deal as it is now.”

McCourty reportedly told TIME via text message: “I’m not going to the White House. Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

While he did not back off those words, McCourty explained his decision differently during a stop on his alma mater’s campus for a blood drive at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty — Jason stars for the Tennessee Titans — drew a record-setting donor turnout Saturday to support their joint charity Tackle Sickle Cell. Both brothers are in the Rutgers Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

“It wasn’t really a big decision,” Devin said. “I knew I wasn’t going to the White House if we won. To me, it’s a personal decision. Having been there before, you go there and you shake the president’s hand. That’s it. For me, I don’t want to go and sit around the White House for four hours to shake the president’s hand.”

The Patriots are the first major professional sports team to win a championship since the election of President Donald Trump.

High-profile athletes such as Lebron James have taken stands against the Trump administration, though athletes skipping White House visits for reasons ranging from personal conflicts to political protests dates at least to Michael Jordan in 1991. After winning the Stanley Cup, Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas skipped the opportunity with Barack Obama in office in 2012.

But the absence of any Patriots — tight end Martellus Bennett was the first to say that he will not attend and the count is up to six — will be conspicuous because team owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady all have thrown support behind the controversial 45th president.

McCourty attended when the Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl XLIX victory at the White House in 2015. Brady did not.

The Pro Bowl safety said he won’t try to sway any of his opinions’ teammates.

“I think everybody on the team has the right and should decide,” said McCourty, who is expecting a newborn with his wife this spring. “I don’t think you should not go because six guys aren’t going, or you should go. To me, it’s up to you if you want to go or not.”

Jason McCourty offered harsh words about Trump to USA TODAY before Election Day, while Devin’s initial reaction to the election was that he didn’t “expect” the results.

“Everything doesn’t go the way you want it personally, but that’s where I’m at,” Devin said at the time. “Pray on it and hope everything works out well and believe in God.”

