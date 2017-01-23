Did Devils defenseman Andy Greene suffer a setback?



NEWARK — Things appeared to be progressing well for Devils defenseman Andy Greene as he recovered from an arm injury after blocking a shot on Jan. 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Greene resumed practicing and traveled with the team on a four-game road trip to Canada and Minnesota in hopes of rejoining the lineup.

But now Greene is back to skating on his own and sitting out full team practices. Devils coach John Hynes didn’t call it a setback, but Greene needed to slow down once he reached a certain point.

“Once you got into more intense team practices and contact and passing and shooting like you do in the game where it’s more reactionary,” Hynes said. “It bothered him a little bit. That’s where it stalled.”

Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Flyers marked the Greene ninth straight game out of the lineup for the Devils’ captain. Greene played in 350 consecutive games prior to the injury.

Greene skated on his own again Monday prior to the team’s full practice at the Prudential Center. Greene hasn’t participated in a team activity since an optional morning skate against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 17. He last practiced fully on Jan. 16.

The Devils play against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Washington Capitals on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break. Hynes ruled out Greene and fellow defenseman John Moore (concussion) for Tuesday’s game before adding that both could sit until after the break.

“It doesn’t look like either guy’s going to be ready, so we’ll probably go that route,” Hynes said. “John Moore for sure. Greene is skating every day and making some progress, but if he’s not ready, we’re not going to push him.”

