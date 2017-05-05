Did Ramsey hockey coach lose job because BOE president's son didn't play enough?



Ramsey ice hockey coach Dean Portas, NJ.com’s state Coach of the Year in 2016, has lost his job because he did not give enough playing time to the Board of Education president’s son and will not be rehired, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Portas sent an email to players and parents on Tuesday, notifying them that he will not return for the 2017-18 season. The email was obtained by NJ Advance Media.

School officials, Ramsey hockey parents and players, rival coaches and others with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media that Portas is being fired because sophomore defenseman James Gasparovich, son of board president Tony Gasparovich, quit the team, disgruntled over a lack of playing time.

Tony Gasparovich declined comment Friday afternoon, saying he could not comment on personnel matters.

NJ Advance Media obtained a smoking gun group chat message, which people said came from James Gasparovich’s account on Jan. 5, that hinted at Portas’ fate.

“I believe Ramsey hockey will undergo numerous changes in the coaching and staff,” the message said, “and depending on these changes will effect wether [sic] I return or not.”

When contacted by NJ Advance Media, Portas declined comment.

Portas would not be the first Ramsey coach to lose his job after a disagreement with the Gasparoviches.

Former freshman baseball coach Vic Tribuzio, who spent 19 years in that position, coached Gasparovich in the spring of 2016. Tribuzio was not retained by Ramsey after that season.

Gasparovich’s father told Tribuzio he wanted his son to play catcher instead of the outfield, according to a district official, who requested anonymity because he feared retribution. Tribuzio continued to play Gasparovich in the outfield.

Tribuzio declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Portas’ dismissal is not official because the board hasn’t taken formal action, according to a district official.

Several players, interviewed by NJ Advance Media, said James Gasparovich quit the hockey team early in the 2016-17 season in frustration over a lack of playing time.

Dan Mills, former president of the Ramsey Hockey Association, a booster club, believes the text message tells the story of Tony Gasparovich’s involvement.

“That [text message] was sent a while ago,” Mills said. “And look what happened. It’s interesting how it happened. … [I think] strings are being pulled from high above the athletic director. … I think it’s totally unfair and Dean was treated poorly. He’s still a good coach and he has my support.”

Ramsey athletic director Jim Grasso declined to comment.

Portas said in his email to parents and players that he was “notified that my coaching contract for the 2017-2018 season will not be renewed. I was completely shocked and disappointed to hear of this decision.”

Portas was given several reasons for being let go, according to people with knowledge of the situation — and none mentioned specifically his handling of James Gasparovich while he was still on the team:

Not following up with players who quit the team mid-season

Not awarding varsity letters to certain members of the team, which angered parents

A lack of communication with players and parents

Not being sufficiently involved in Ramsey middle school hockey programs.

A postgame verbal incident at Wayne’s Ice Vault involving a player’s relative. The details of the incident are unclear due to conflicting witness accounts. A school official said Portas failed to report the incident to supervisors in a timely manner. Bobby Reiss, owner of the Ice Vault, said he has “seen stuff like that happen hundreds of times in my rink. It was nothing.”

Former Ramsey hockey coach Bob Toy said the move is fishy.

“Obviously, something beyond hockey is there,” said Toy, who stepped down after eight seasons following the 2014-15 season.

A player who told NJ Advance Media that he spoke to Grasso said the athletic director “couldn’t give me a single reason as to why they fired [Portas].”

The player continued: “Coach did the best he could last season with what we had. He won a state championship in his first year. [He] wins Coach of the Year and loses more than half his team. He played last season with all these freshmen and then they fire him? It makes no sense.”

A parent of one of the players, who requested anonymity, said in an email to NJ Advance Media that the move has sent a message to possible replacements.

“This BOE is taking one of (if not THE) most well respected public HS ice hockey programs in northern Jersey and quickly tarnishing the reputation,” the parent wrote. “After the BOE decided not to bring Dean back I called a few high-level, well-respected [high school] coaches in the area and asked them if they would consider applying, and the answer from all three was, ‘No way, that could happen to me.’“

In 2015-16, Portas guided Ramsey to a 25-2-2 mark and a Public B state title. Last season, with a roster dominated by underclassmen, the team went 5-17-2.

“What shocks me the most is they’re parting ways so quickly,” Toy said. “There’s obviously more to this than on-ice performance. What that is, I don’t know. You’ve got a young coach who is working hard. He’s as prepared as anybody. He’s involved in the youth program and he was trying to retool Ramsey hockey from the grassroots up. His motives were good. His motives were pure.”

