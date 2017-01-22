Dinosaurs get unleashed in Secaucus (PHOTOS)



SECAUCUS — Dinosaurs took over the Meadowlands Exposition Center this weekend.

Kids had the chance to dig for fossils, make crafts and learn about the animals Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed.

The event also featured mini golf, bounce houses, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

Scroll through the gallery above for photos of the event taken by Jersey Journal photographer Michael Dempsey.

Published at Sun, 22 Jan 2017 22:23:28 +0000