Documentary about Jersey City, warts and all, to premiere on PBS

When “Five-Finger Discount,” Helene Stapinski’s memoir about growing up among criminals in Jersey City, was published in 2001, it was not greeted warmly by everyone in Stapinski’s hometown.

One man unhappy with the occasional slaps Stapinski takes at Jersey City in the book lashed out at her sister, a teacher, at a school board meeting. Stapinski says with a laugh that negative reaction to “Five-Finger Discount” is a reason she lives in Brooklyn instead of Jersey City.

“There is a contingent of people who don’t like me because of the book,” she said.

Some of those hurt feelings may bubble up again next week, when a new documentary inspired by Stapinski’s book premieres on local PBS stations.

A former reporter for The Jersey Journal, Stapinski, 51, said the one-hour film takes her memoir “another step.” Stapinski and others are featured reminiscing about old Jersey City, but the film also tells the story of Jersey City in 2017.

“It’s not just the book in movie form,” she said.

The movie, written and directed by Steven Fischler, includes old photos of Stapinski’s family; archival footage, including a video clip of a rally featuring Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Frank Hague; and interviews with Stapinski, her family members, Mayor Steve Fulop and The Jersey Journal’s own Earl Morgan.

Stapinski said she even provided the filmmakers with a list of some family members who don’t much like her to see if they wanted to add their thoughts.

“I wanted a good film. I wanted some tension in there,” she said.

Stapinski is attending a showing of the film tonight at a Long Island theater for people who donated money to the project, plus a March 13 showing in Downtown Jersey City. She’s nervous to watch it with an audience for the first time, she said.

“They could throw stuff at the screen or clap,” she said, laughing. “I don’t know.”

This is going to be a big year for Stapinski. Besides the “Five-Finger Discount” premiere, May will see the release of her third book, “Murder in Matera: A True Story of Passion, Family and Forgiveness in Southern Italy.” Years in the making, the book follows Stapinski as she attempts to unravel a century-old family mystery.

Stapinski returns home frequently to visit her mother, who lives in the Journal Square area, but she said a permanent return is unlikely.

“It’s now so expensive, I can’t move back,” she said.

“Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History” premieres on Monday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).

Terrence T. McDonald may be reached at tmcdonald@jjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @terrencemcd. Find The Jersey Journal on Facebook.

