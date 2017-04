Does Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. have new model girlfriend? (PHOTOS)



Oregon v North Carolina

NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants attends the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 26 Apr 2017 15:00:00 +0000