'Does he think we're stupid?' Mixed reaction to Jabrill Peppers' failed drug test
By JJ Conrad | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Peppers tests posistive for ‘dilute sample’ of urine at NFL Combine
Former Paramus Catholic star Jabrill Peppers has tested positive for a ‘dilute sample’ in his urine at this year’s NFL Combine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a tweet sent Monday afternoon.
The dilute sample, according to a statement released by Peppers’ agency, Creative Artists Agency, was a result of “being pumped with fluids” before his workouts at the Combine.
Peppers, regardless of where he gets drafted at this week’s NFL Draft, will now be subject to the NFL’s substance abuse program.
Since the news broke Monday, many have been chiming in on Peppers’ status just days before the draft gets underway. Here’s a look at what people are saying.
Official response from the Peppers camp
Statement made by Creative Artists Agency, who represent Peppers
“Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance.”
Michigan Men: Charles Woodson defends Peppers
via Twitter
Published at Mon, 24 Apr 2017 22:15:00 +0000
