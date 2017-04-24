'Does he think we're stupid?' Mixed reaction to Jabrill Peppers' failed drug test

Peppers tests posistive for ‘dilute sample’ of urine at NFL Combine

Former Paramus Catholic star Jabrill Peppers has tested positive for a ‘dilute sample’ in his urine at this year’s NFL Combine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a tweet sent Monday afternoon.

The dilute sample, according to a statement released by Peppers’ agency, Creative Artists Agency, was a result of “being pumped with fluids” before his workouts at the Combine.

Peppers, regardless of where he gets drafted at this week’s NFL Draft, will now be subject to the NFL’s substance abuse program.

Since the news broke Monday, many have been chiming in on Peppers’ status just days before the draft gets underway. Here’s a look at what people are saying.