Donald Trump names Woody Johnson U.K. ambassador: What will he do?



President-elect Donald Trump has named Jets owner Woody Johnson, 69, his ambassador to the United Kingdom. Johnson has long been the rumored front-runner for the position, but Thursday Trump made things official.

And what exactly will Johnson be doing in the U.K.?

Johnson’s primary goal will be to present American policies to the U.K., and U.K. policies back to the U.S. He’s the main channel of communication between the two countries. He can also play a role in treaty negotiations, directing diplomatic trade activity, visa services and will oversee cultural relations.

The ambassador is the United States’ official representative in the U.K. Five former presidents — John Adams, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren and James Buchanan — served as ambassadors. It is more common now for presidents to name political fundraisers to ambassador roles.

Under the Obama administration, Robert Tuttle (2005-2009), Louis Susman (2009-2013) and Matthew Barzun (2013-2017) served as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Keep or dump: Jets’ RFAs

Johnson served as vice chairman of Trump’s victory committee. Johnson also hosted high-dollar fundraisers for Trump’s campaign. Johnson is on Trump’s inaugural committee.

Johnson has never held a job in government. He was heavily involved in politics for years. Johnson was the national finance chairman for Bush’s failed campaign. Johnson is not the first NFL owner to hold an ambassador role. Steelers owner Dan Rooney was U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, Christopher Wold Johnson, Johnson’s younger brother, is expected to take over day-to-day control of the Jets.

Johnson spoke to the media on Jan. 5. When asked, he wouldn’t say much about the possibility of becoming the ambassador.

“Let me just say it would be an honor to be considered for something like that,” Johnson said. “But that’s speculation at this time, so I really can’t comment on that.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 19 Jan 2017 19:47:29 +0000