Driver at GWB was high, wanted for child neglect, cops say



FORT LEE— A Woodland Park man was arrested Thursday after he was stopped and found to be under the influence of marijuana by Port Authority police, agency spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said.

Gilman Figaro, 38, was pulled over around 3:15 p.m. after he passed through an EZ Pass lane at the George Washington Bridge without paying, Pentangelo said. An officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Figaro’s 2011 Hyundai sedan and also spotted a cigar on the dashboard that appeared to contain the drug. Figaro was also unable to provide a license, registration or insurance, according to police.

Figaro, who was also wanted on a $7,000 Hackensack warrant for child neglect, was charged with driving under the influence, theft of service, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle and was also issued traffic summonses.

Published at Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:54:18 +0000