Drunk driver in fatal Woodbridge wrong-way crash gets 5 years



NEW BRUNSWICK — A Newton man who was under the influence of alcohol when he struck another vehicle in a 2014 accident, killing both occupants, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement.

Andrew Frazell, 29, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. His driver’s license will also be suspended for five years after his release from prison.

Frazell, who pleaded guilty in September to two counts of vehicular homicide, drove his Jeep Liberty the wrong way onto an exit ramp along the Garden State Parkway on July 10, 2014.

He struck a Honda Accord, killing the driver, Deron McGuire, 42, of Sayreville, and the passenger, 36-year-old Lucian Roberson of Hackensack.

Frazell was later found to have a blood-alcohol reading of .162, above the legal limit of .08.

