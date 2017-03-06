Dumb but fun, ABC's 'Time After Time' reboot trades suspense for skin



The unanswered question in ABC’s “Time After Time,” which posits that British futurist and father of science fiction H.G. Wells actually built a working time machine, is this: So when did he find time to invent the Bowflex?

Based on the 1979 novel and cult movie starring Malcolm MacDowell and Mary Steenburgen, “Time After Time” is sexed-up and a bit dumbed-down but not unenjoyable. (People who watch ABC on a regular basis are surely used to this formula by now, anyway.)

It stars Freddie Stroma (“UnReal”) as the utopian Wells whose best friend, the surgeon John Stevenson (Joshua Bowman, “Revenge”), is unmasked in the early minutes of the premiere as Jack the Ripper. Stevenson takes off in Wells’ untested time machine prototype and lands in contemporary New York, where he discovers that society has caught up with his sadistic tastes.

Wells takes off into the future after him, and falls in with the attractive and too-trusting museum curator (Genesis Rodriguez) — and falls for her, too. (My, Mr. Wells, what chiseled abs you have for a 19th-century British academic!)

Unlike the film, which co-starred the genuinely menacing David Warner as Stevenson, and because of the TV series’, um, serialized nature, there’s little suspense in the proceedings. This is supposed to be a cat-and-mouse game, but it’s more like a kitten with a ball of yarn.

Still, Stroma carries off Wells’ future shock with a flustered charm, and Rodriguez infuses what could be a stock character with vulnerability and intelligence, though I’m still not buying Bowman as a nihilistic butcher.

“Time After Time” has been lumped in with the recent spate of time travel shows, but creator Kevin Williamson says the action will remain mostly in the present day, offering a bit of social commentary about the perils of technology. In addition, a character introduced toward the end of the first hour promises an interesting twist. Only time will tell.

Grade: B-

“Time After Time” premieres with back-to-back epsiodes Sunday at 9 p.m. on ABC.

