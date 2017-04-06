Dunkin' Donuts reportedly settles fake butter class-action lawsuit



A Massachusetts man who filed a class-action lawsuit against Dunkin’ Donuts over fake butter has reportedly reached a settlement that could mean free buttered baked goods for 1,400 customers, according to a report.

Jan Polanik, the lead plaintiff in the class-action, may receive $500, according to the New York Post. Polanik sued several of the chain’s franchises, saying he got the fake stuff when he asked for butter on his bagels, the report said.

The settlement must still be approved by a judge. About $90,000 will reportedly be paid to the law firms that handled the suit, the report said.

The Boston Globe said that franchises offer real butter on the side in packets, but if customers ask for the topping applied, employees generally spread the substitute.

“For food safety reasons, we do not allow butter to be stored at room temperature, which is the temperature necessary for butter to be easily spread onto a bagel or pastry,” the company said in the Globe’s consumer advice column in 2013.

Rajeev Dhir may be reached at rdhir@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @googasmammoo. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 06 Apr 2017 12:59:33 +0000