Eagles interested in Bills WRs coach, ex-Jets coach Sanjay Lal, report says

According to a report, the Eagles are showing interest in former Jets wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, seen here working with Percy Harvin on October 22, 2014. (John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

The Eagles could have an early front-runner to replace fired wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, according to an ESPN Report.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Caplan, Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal is drawing ‘strong interest’ from the Eagles to replace Lewis who was fired Monday:

#Eagles have strong interest in #Bills WRs coach Sanjay Lal, sources said. He would fit experienced coach that they’re looking for. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 10, 2017

#Eagles fired WRs coach Greg Lewis yesterday, so Lal would fit that opening if they’re able to get him. Lal is a very well respected coach. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 10, 2017

Lal, 47 spent two seasons coaching wide receivers with the Buffalo Bills following a three-year stint in the same position with the Jets. All told, Lal has spent the last ten years in the NFL after beginning his coaching career in the professional ranks as the Oakland Raiders offensive quality control coach in 2007.

One of the reasons that Lewis was such a quizzical hire by Eagles first-year head coach Doug Pederson was the fact that this was his first job as a position coach and was tasked with overseeing a young wide receiving corps.

Meanwhile, Lal has helped develop young receivers such as Darrius Heyward-Bay, Jacoby Ford and Denarius Moore.

However, Lal’s star-pupil has been Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins who has caught 88 passes for 1,477 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

