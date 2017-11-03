Eagles release backup quarterback Chase Daniel



The Chase Daniel era has come to an end in Philadelphia.

Daniel requested his release from the Eagles on Monday and the team officially granted it Monday evening, leaving the backup quarterback free to sign with any team.

News of Daniel’s impending release comes on the same day the Eagles announced they agreed to terms with backup quarterback Nick Foles on a two-year deal.

Daniel signed with the Eagles last offseason, inking a three-year, $21 million deal.

The reported release of Daniel should save the Eagles money, due to offset language in the contract.

Daniel attempted just one pass for the Eagles last season. The team will end up paying him $11 million for his one season with the team.

Daniel’s value, however, was off-the-field, as quarterback Carson Wentz was very vocal last season about the help Daniel gave him in navigating his rookie season.

Soon-to-be a free agent, Daniel will likely look for a starting job.

One possibility? The Jets.

NJ Advance Media’s Darryl Slater writes:

One interesting thing to remember about Daniel, from a Jets perspective, is that he played for the Saints from 2010-12. So he knows Sean Payton’s offense. So does the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, John Morton, who was influenced by Payton’s approach while working as the Saints’ wide receivers coach the past two seasons.

Morton didn’t overlap in New Orleans with Daniel, who played for the Chiefs from 2013-15 and for the Eagles last year. But Morton and Daniel can speak the same language, from an offensive scheme perspective.

With Daniel reportedly gone, it would not be surprising to see the Eagles a quarterback in the draft, likely in the late rounds, to develop behind Wentz and Foles.

