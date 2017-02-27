East Brunswick man has 121 EZ Pass violations, cops say



WEEHAWKEN— A 28-year-old East Brunswick man was arrested Wednesday as he was trying to enter the Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said in a statement.

Officer Nicholas D’Agostino spotted a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer around 3:50 p.m. The car was known to have been driven by a toll violator, Pentangelo said.

D’Agostino stopped the car and learned that the driver, Danilo Figueredo, had 121 EZ Pass toll violations totalling $7,860.

The car was impounded and Figueredo was charged with theft of service and theft by unlawful taking. He is scheduled to appear in court March 27.

