East Orange cop's firing of gun under investigation, authorities say



EAST ORANGE — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a Monday afternoon incident where an officer fired his gun in the city.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Park Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said in a release.

No one and injured and no arrests have been made, according to the release.

The details of the shooting are under investigation by the prosecutor’s office professional standards bureau, Murray said. The prosecutor’s office is required to look into any incident where an officer fires a weapon under state Attorney General guidelines.

No further information about the incident was made available Monday night.

Published at Tue, 18 Apr 2017 02:36:05 +0000