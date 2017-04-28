Edison man who beat brother to death with brick has 9-year sentence upheld



NEW BRUNSWICK – Three months after the state Supreme Court reinstated a manslaughter conviction against an Edison man for beating his brother to death with a brick, an appeals court on Friday upheld his nine-year prison sentence.

The state appeals court ruled the prison term imposed on James Kucinski for killing his brother John in 2008 was appropriate given the evidence in the case.

Kucinski, however, has already been released from prison. He was paroled in October 2015 after serving the mandatory minimum of his sentence including time served while awaiting trial.

The three-judge appellate panel also ruled against Kucinski’s appeal that challenged how the Middlesex County Prosector’s Office made the Edison man’s drinking history a large part of the case.

During the trial, Kucinski’s pattern of drinking was detailed by the prosecutor’s office through testimony from his daughter and friends. In addition, a nurse testified about an encounter between James and John Kucinski’s in their mother’s hospital room, in which she said James Kucinski was drunk, according to the court document.

Kucinski, 62, beat his brother John to death with a brick in the driveway of their mother’s Edison home in 2008 after she returned home from the hospital. John lived with the mother, who suffered from dementia.

James Kucinski’s defense attorneys argued he was defending himself from his older brother, who had picked up a brick and “attacked him with a fury sufficient to convince James that his life was in danger.”

The two had argued on the phone two hours before the incident, according to testimony.

Prosecutors argued that when police arrived, Kucinski referred to his older brother “a scumbag” and told police to “put me down as a murderer.”

Kucinski was charged with the murder but the jury convicted him of manslaughter.

