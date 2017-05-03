Enjoy 2 more dry days before heavy rain returns to N.J.



Two decent days are ahead before another bout of wet weather returns to New Jersey.

While Wednesday and Thursday should be dry with near normal early May temperatures, the end of the week isn’t shaping up so nicely.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. The temps this afternoon should be about 64 in Newark, 66 in Trenton and 65 in Atlantic City.

Winds of 15-20 mph will gust well into the 20s, though.

Though winds will diminish, it turns chillier overnight with lows in the 40s under clear skies.

Rain should hold off during the day Thursday as we’ll have another day in the 60s. A system of low pressure pushes into the area overnight when rain will begin to fall.

Friday looks like a complete washout with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Daytime temps one more will be in the 60s. Conditions are likely to stay unsettled all weekend though it’s not likely to rain all day on either Saturday or Sunday.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Wed, 03 May 2017 11:42:00 +0000