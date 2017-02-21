Enjoy it while it lasts: Another 70-degree day before cooler weather returns



A second straight day of weather more fitting of spring than late February awaits New Jersey.

Temperatures will be almost 30 degrees above normal as parts of the state hit the lows 70s under mainly sunny skies, the National Weather Service says.

As of 7:15 a.m., it’s already 57 in Oceanport and 56 in Woodbine, according to the state climatologist’s office. Even Walpack, the coldest spot in the state at 7:15 a.m, had made it to 42.

Highs this afternoon are expected to climb to 70 in Newark, 60 in Atlantic City and 73 in Trenton.

It’ll be a bit breezy with winds out of the south at 10 mph gusting to up to 20 mph, the weather service’s morning forecast discussion says.

Patchy dense fog is possible late Friday and early Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winter unlikely to make a comeback

Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday, though rain is likely. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, either. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Sunday it’ll feel like late February again. It’ll be sunny, but highs will be in the mid 40s — normal for this time of year.

Highs on Thursday fell just short of breaking records. The mercury climbed to 67 at Newark International Airport, one degree shy of the 1985 record. In Trenton, the high was 71, three degrees off a Feb. 23 mark that has stood since 1874. Atlantic City International Airport, meanwhile recorded a high of 71, one degree cooler than the 1985 record.

More New York City area weather

More Philadelphia area weather

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 24 Feb 2017 12:44:00 +0000