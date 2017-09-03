Escaping Union City fire was 'the scariest moment of my life,' survivor says



UNION CITY — Griciel Villacreses said she and her family were asleep in their apartment at 1404 Summit Ave. on Saturday morning, when a friend visiting from Colombia woke her up, screaming in Spanish, “The building is on fire!”

Villacreces, a 43-year-old administrative assistant who lives with her husband and six children, opened the door to the hallway, hoping to find out what was going on. But she was met by thick black smoke and an acrid smell, and quickly closed the door.

“I was terrified,” Villacreses told NJ Adance Media. “My family was trapped. That was the scariest moment of my life.”

Also terrifying were the flames coming from the second floor that Villacreces said she and her husband could see out a window of their ground-floor apartment, which is located at the back of the building, behind a vacant storefront.

It was inside one of the building’s two second-floor apartments that authorities say 2-year-old Eddie Gonzalez Jr. died in the 1 a.m. fire. His father, Eddie Sr, was badly burned trying to save him.

“The little boy was so precious, always a smile on his face,” Villacreses said of Eddie Jr. “That mother must be destroyed. The father, too. He loved his kids.”

The precise origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office in conjunction with the Union City Police Department, with assistance from state fire marshals and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The fire gutted apartment houses at 1404 and 1402 Summit Ave., and officials said 1406 and 1408 Summit were also damaged. A total of 15 apartments were damaged or destroyed, and 40 residents were left homeless by the blaze, including Villacreses and her family, who are being sheltered this week by the Red Cross at a nearby hotel.

High winds carried embers a block southeast, to the 119-year-old Saints Joseph and Michael Church, where the steeple caught fire and collapsed to the street, snaring utility wires and knocking out power as it fell.

Villacreses said her husband, Rafael Presen, had begun rounding up the children and trying to get them dressed. There was no other door out of the apartment, and after seeing the flames, Presen decided the family should flee out a living room window that leads to an alleyway around the corner from their building’s front door on Summit, Villacreses said.

Presen, a 33-year-old truck driver, climbed out the window and began yelling for help, as Villacreses handed him their youngest child, a 2-year-old, out the window, and then helped the older children out, she said. The small space surrounding the back of 1404 Summit was separated by a fence that the family had to climb over before getting to the safety of 14th street, where a neighbor invited them inside to stay warm.

Villacreses said she and her friend were the last two out of the apartment, and judging from the time on her neighbor’s microwave oven clock — 1:39 a.m. — she estimated that she may have still been in the apartment only a couple of minutes before then, without police or firefighters having checked to see if anyone was inside.

She wonders what would have become of her family had her friend not been staying over and woke them. Villacreses said no smoke detector went off in her apartment, even as the smell became stronger and stronger.

“Why didn’t anyone come to rescue us?” she said. “There was a little boy who died. It could have been me. It could have been my family. We were sleeping. And even the firefighters, they didn’t even come into the building.”

Another survivor, Jose Diaz, who lived at 1402 Summit Ave., next door to Villacreses, said someone did bang on the door of his second-floor apartment at about 1:15 a.m. But, Diaz said, it was a Union City Police officer, not a firefighter.

Regardless of who banged on the door, Diaz said, “It took too long.”

Union City’s fire protection is provided by North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue, a regional agency that also serves Weehawken, West New York, North Bergen and Guttenberg.

A spokesman for North Hudson Regional, Phil Swibinski, said fires are terrifying and chaotic events that can alter perceptions of time for those caught up in them. And in this case, he said, Villacreses’ recollection of the time frame could not be accurate.

Swibinski said a 911 call from Summit Avenue reported the fire at 1:01 a.m., and that a North Hudson battalion commander arrived on the scene at 1:05 a.m. Typically, he said, when firefighters arrive at the scene of a residential fire, a team will enter carrying a pressurized hose ready spray water on whatever danger they encounter.

But at 1:10 a.m., before such an entrance could be attempted, Swibinski said, 1404 Summit was declared “fully involved,” or completely engulfed in flames.

“In this case, the battalion chief judged that the building was already fully involved, and entering the building would have put the firefighters in extreme danger,” Swibinski said. “No one in the building at that point would have survived.”

Referring to Diaz’s assertion that it was a police officer who entered his building next door, not firefighters, Swibinski said there was nothing unusual about that. Often, Swibinski noted, police are on the scene first, and are in a position to notify or evacuate occupants before firefighters.

Earlier this week, Union City Mayor Brian Stack criticized North Hudson’s response to the church fire. Stack said it wasn’t until well after 2 a.m. that water was finally poured on the flames, and then only by the volunteer Secaucus Fire Department, which had been called in to assist.

Swibinski defended that response as well, noting that firefighters faced adverse conditions including the cold, high winds, low water pressure and the risk that the steeple would collapse.

A Union City official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to highly sensitive nature of the issue, said the city was looking into whether Villacreses’ apartment, a one-story extension built onto the back of 1404 Summit, was an illegal dwelling.

Villacreses said she had always assumed that the 3-bedroom apartment, which rented for $1,700 a month, was legal, though she never inquired.

“We had a lease,” she said.

Her landlord, Agib Gerges, declined to discuss the legality of her apartment or anything else about 1404 Summit, a wood-frame structure that is now little more than a charred shell cordoned off by yellow police tape.

“No comment. Please don’t call me,” Gerges said after being reached by phone, and then hung up.

Aside from his Union City rental apartments, Gerges also operates the Happy Days Child Day Care Center in Jersey City, according to the New Jersey Division of Children and Families.

Steve Strunsky may be reached at sstrunsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @SteveStrunsky. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 14:13:52 +0000