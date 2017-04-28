ESPN layoffs: N.J.'s Britt McHenry let go by Worldwide Leader



PHILADELPHIA — As the bloodletting of talent across all swaths of ESPN continue to rock Bristol, CT., New Jersey native and ESPN field reporter Britt McHenry announced Thursday morning that she is among those let go by the company.

Staying on the NFL Draft as my last assignment. Grateful for 3 years at ESPN. My colleagues became best friends & I’ll cherish that the most pic.twitter.com/YHZeutahTS — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) April 27, 2017

McHenry, a Mount Holly Township native, first joined ESPN in 2014 and has worked as a correspondent covering the NFL, Major League Baseball, and various other stories for the network’s programming such as SportsCenter, NFL Live, among others.

Back in 2015, McHenry was suspended from the network after video surfaced of her angrily berating an attendant at a parking garage.

In an interview with Marie Claire, McHenry opened up on how her life was impacted by a moment she apologized for. While the sideline reporter may have seem unaffected to viewers watching her on television in the aftermath of the incident that’s far from what happened behind the scenes.

Who was fired by ESPN?

“I knew I had brought all of this on myself,” McHenry told Marie Claire. “I apologized on Twitter and meant it. I felt awful about the hurtful words that had come out of my mouth in the exchange with the towing company employee. No matter the tenor of the conversation, I never should have responded in such a personal way.”

McHenry is among upwards of 100 employees who have been let go from ESPN, after the company began layoffs on Wednesday that included NFL reporters, NHL reporters, ESPNRadio hosts, and others in various creative content departments.

McHenry tweeted a farewell message Thursday afternoon:

A little more for those who asked. Thanks for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/Qf4eOEl6jW — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) April 27, 2017

Matt Lombardo may be reached at MLombardo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattLombardoPHL.





Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 16:15:16 +0000