ESPN layoffs: Who was fired today? Trent Dilfer, Jayson Stark, Ed Werder | LIVE updates

ESPN could look much different by the next time you turn on the network or look for an article from your favorite writer.

Due to changes in the sports media industry and cord cutting among cable subscribers, reports have surfaced in recent months surrounding an eventual scale back in Bristol, Conn.

The latest? Those cut backs could happen today, with even more jobs lost than originally thought.

Both John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and Richard Dietsch of Sports Illustrated weighed in on the number of jobs that could be lost, which is now in the triple digits.

ESPN Tennessee Titans writer Paul Kuharsky tweeted that his contract won’t be renewed past July, making him one of the cuts.

Long-time NFL reporter Ed Werder announced that he’s been let go by the network after decades of work.

The list of the unemployed continues to grow:

According to Awful Announcing, ESPN president John Skipper issued a statement on Tuesday foreshadowing the moves.

ESPN has been actively engaged throughout its history in navigating changes in technology and fan behavior in order to continue to deliver quality, breakthrough content. Today, we are again focused on a strategic vision that will propel our vast array of networks and services forward.


A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions. Our content strategy – primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand – still needs to go further, faster…and as always, must be efficient and nimble. Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent–anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play–necessary to meet those demands.


We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.


These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.


Our objective in all we do is to best serve fans and their changing consumption habits while still maintaining an unparalleled and diverse talent roster that resonates with fans across all our platforms. We will continue to foster creativity and investment in the products and resources necessary to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.


Thank you as always for your continuing dedication to our work.

Phil Simms staying at CBS
In recent years, big names such as Colin Cowherd, Skip Bayless and Mike Tirico have left ESPN–with money likely serving as a major reason why.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Wed, 26 Apr 2017 18:00:00 +0000

