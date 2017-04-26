ESPN layoffs: Who was fired today? Trent Dilfer, Jayson Stark, Ed Werder | LIVE updates



ESPN could look much different by the next time you turn on the network or look for an article from your favorite writer.

Due to changes in the sports media industry and cord cutting among cable subscribers, reports have surfaced in recent months surrounding an eventual scale back in Bristol, Conn.

The latest? Those cut backs could happen today, with even more jobs lost than originally thought.

Both John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and Richard Dietsch of Sports Illustrated weighed in on the number of jobs that could be lost, which is now in the triple digits.

ESPN layoffs are happening today. Around 100 will lose their jobs. Story filed for SBD Morning Buzz at 9am. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 26, 2017

ESPN UPDATE: I have multiple sources at ESPN telling me they expect the number of layoffs to be closer to 100 people than 70. Awful news. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 26, 2017

ESPN Tennessee Titans writer Paul Kuharsky tweeted that his contract won’t be renewed past July, making him one of the cuts.

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

Long-time NFL reporter Ed Werder announced that he’s been let go by the network after decades of work.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I’ve been informed that I’m being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

The list of the unemployed continues to grow:

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Well folks, as you can tell by my new Twitter handle, I was also among the cuts today at ESPN. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

Add me to the list. Just got the ‘call.’ I’ve been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O’Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it’s time for the next chapter in my career. — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) April 26, 2017

I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what’s next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextSteppic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017

Today’s gonna suck for a lot of people at ESPN. It doesn’t seem like too much to ask to remember that those people are in fact people. — Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017

And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it’s time to figure out what’s next. — Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017

I’ve been informed that I’m no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge! — Austin Ward (@AWardESPN) April 26, 2017

Like other colleagues, I’ve been informed I am no longer working for ESPN. This is a crummy day, but I’ll never stop pursuing my passion. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 26, 2017

I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what’s next — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017

Well, I’m a free agent. I learned a lot in eight years with ESPN and benefitted from being around a lot of smart people — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) April 26, 2017

After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017

Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly. — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017

It’s ironic ESPN laid me off the same day as my first partner on the cowboys @Edwerderespn. I haven’t been a FA in forever. This shud be fun — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_ESPNDallas) April 26, 2017

Six years ago, made most difficult decision ever made leaving @Rivals to come to @ESPN. Even after being laid off today, I don’t regret it. — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) April 26, 2017

After 5 incredible years, I was laid off today by ESPN. I met & worked w/ some great people & I am very grateful to ESPN for the opportunity — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) April 26, 2017

I just found out I’m among the layoffs at ESPN today. Enjoyed my eight years there immensely. Looking forward to what’s next. — Johnette Howard (@JohnetteHoward) April 26, 2017

Landed in Madrid. Turned on phone 1st time all vacation. Got texts asking if job was safe. Found out it was not. Enjoyed my 4 years, ESPN. — C.L. Brown (@clbrownespn) April 26, 2017

Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go “all in” 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017

After 8 incredible years, I’ve been laid off by @espn. If @FOXSports wants to scoop me up and pay me money without looking into it so be it. — Dan Sharfin (@VoiceOverDan) April 26, 2017

I got laid off by ESPN today after an amazing 5+ years. I’ve been unbelievably fortunate. Better days ahead. — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 26, 2017

Rough day. Just learned I will no longer be covering the Dodgers. Enjoyed my 7 years at ESPN. On to the next chapter. — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) April 26, 2017

Like far too many other ESPN colleagues today, I’ve been laid off. Enjoyed nine great years here. Thanks for reading and following along. — Brian Bennett (@BennettESPN) April 26, 2017

Super Bowls, The Trifecta and stories like the one up now are the moments I’ll take with me into free agency starting tomorrow. — Jane McManus (@janesports) April 26, 2017

Some personal news pic.twitter.com/jLvoHel3Iv — David Ching (@ESPNChing) April 26, 2017

For 17 yrs I’ve had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 26, 2017

Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates — Trent Dilfer (@TDESPN) April 26, 2017

It’s my birthday! And also the day to learn that my side gig @ESPN has come to an end. Great experience. So many classy people to thank. — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) April 26, 2017

Started at ESPN in 2008, but my tenure ended today. Worked w/ some great folks who are now friends. Onward to new challenges. — Ted Miller (@TedMillerRK) April 26, 2017

According to Awful Announcing, ESPN president John Skipper issued a statement on Tuesday foreshadowing the moves.

ESPN has been actively engaged throughout its history in navigating changes in technology and fan behavior in order to continue to deliver quality, breakthrough content. Today, we are again focused on a strategic vision that will propel our vast array of networks and services forward.



A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions. Our content strategy – primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand – still needs to go further, faster…and as always, must be efficient and nimble. Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent–anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play–necessary to meet those demands.



We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.



These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.



Our objective in all we do is to best serve fans and their changing consumption habits while still maintaining an unparalleled and diverse talent roster that resonates with fans across all our platforms. We will continue to foster creativity and investment in the products and resources necessary to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.



Thank you as always for your continuing dedication to our work.

Phil Simms staying at CBS

In recent years, big names such as Colin Cowherd, Skip Bayless and Mike Tirico have left ESPN–with money likely serving as a major reason why.

