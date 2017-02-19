Everything you need to know about Jets Darrelle Revis' street fight incident



New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) did not dress today as the Jets practice before heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday. 10/5/16 (Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

Darrelle Revis’ offseason isn’t off to the best start, to say the least.

Last week, the Jets‘ star cornerback was involved in a street fight on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Specifics aren’t yet known — some say Revis is the aggressor, and others the victim. At this point, it’s a battle of he-said he-said.

One thing is certain: Police have charged Revis with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor, including two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony robbery, one count of felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor making terroristic threats.

Even before this incident (whatever did happen), Revis’ future with the Jets was clouded in uncertainty. The Jets free $9 million in cap space if they release him on the second day of the new league year. Considering Revis’ declining play and the Jets’ need for cap space … a divorce seems inevitable.

Looking for latest on everything that’s happening? Who’s saying what? Could Revis face jail time?

Here’s everything you need to know. Click here for the latest updates.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.