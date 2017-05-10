Ex-49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges visiting Jets, report says



The Jets are hosting ex-49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges for a visit Wednesday, according to NFL Network. This is Hodges’ third reported visit. He also met with the Chiefs and Seahawks back in March.

Hodges, 26, is one of the bigger names still available on the open market. In 2016, he set career highs in tackles (83), sacks (3) and interceptions (2). Hodges had a PFF rating of 82.4, which ranked 21st among linebackers.

Hodges spent the first three years of his career with the Vikings, then signed with the 49ers in 2015. Before this year, he had never had more than 66 tackles (2014) in any one season. Hodges played at Penn State and is a Paulsboro High School graduate.

The Jets have Darron Lee and David Harris entrenched as their starting inside linebackers, but not much behind them. They had Erin Henderson, but cut ties with him in late February. They expressed interested in Dont’a Hightower during the peak of free agency, but he returned to the Patriots.

The Jets could be looking for Harris’ eventual replacement. The long-time Jet turned 33 in January, and his play has been on the decline these last few years.

Jets sign Jeremy Clark

Back in 2014, Harris had 123 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two pass breakups. His statistics have dropped each season since. Last year, he had just 95 tackles (his lowest since 2011) and half a sack (lowest of his career). He finished with a PFF rating of 77.6 — 35th among linebackers, and Harris’ worst grade since 2012.

“I’m confident in my body of work over the years,” Harris said earlier this month. “All I can do is continue to play at a high level and do the things coaches ask me to do… We try to improve the roster every chance we get. I have no different feeling. It’s the same as everything else.”

