Ex-cop in wrong-way crash at Rikers now, later headed to max-security prison

STATEN ISLAND — Former Linden police officer Pedro Abad, who was convicted in the drunk-driving crash that killed two men while returning home from a strip club, spent his first night in custody Thursday at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.

After a jury found Abad, 29, guilty of multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, he was immediately taken into custody when Judge Mario E. Mattie ordered that his bail be revoked.

Mario Gallucci, Abad’s attorney, said his client was taken to Rikers, where he will remain until his sentencing on June 8.

Although Abad served for six years with the Linden Police Department, he won’t receive any special treatment. Gallucci said his client appeared resigned to his incarceration, and rejected any possibility of special accommodations.

“They have a special section for protective custody (at Rikers), and Pedro refused for me to request that he be placed in that section,” Gallucci said.

Rikers Island has 10 jails that can hold up to 15,000 prisoners, according to the New York Department of Corrections. The antiquated facility has been the target of federal and news investigations. The New York Times has detailed a number of brutal beatings by guards at the jail.

In March, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a plan to replace the complex that has a reputation for brutality, and has been the target of federal investigations.

After three hours of deliberations on Thursday, a jury found Abad guilty of driving-drunk when he left the strip club Curves, turned the wrong-way on to the West Shore Expressway, heading north in the southbound lanes, and crashing into a tractor-trailer.

Patrick Bailey, spokesman for the New York State Department of Corrections, said that following the sentencing, Abad would return to Rikers for several days before he was then assigned to one of several receptions centers run by the Department of Corrections.

“He could be there (the reception center) a couple of months,” Bailey said.

Abad will be put through a series of tests and evaluations, including a physical and mental health review, educational screening, risk assessment, and other examinations, Bailey said.

Then, he will be assigned to a prison based on his sentence, crime, history, program needs, and risk assessment, Bailey said.

Under New York law, Abad is facing a prison sentence of at least 8 1/3 years to as much as 25 years for the charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Under that sentence, he would be required to serve at least 8 1/3 years before being eligible for parole.

Under state law, any inmate who must serve more than six years before being eligible for parole must serve the term in a maximum security prison, Bailey said.

He said it is unclear where Abad would be assigned to serve his term. Many facilities provide alcohol treatment and counseling, Bailey said.

There are several maximum security prisons southern New York State, including Down State Correctional facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, Ulster County, and Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, Westchester County.

Abad was found guilty of charges from the March 20, 2015 crash in which fellow Linden officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez, both 28 and both passengers in Abad’s car, were killed.

A third Linden officer, Patrik Kudlac, then 23, was also a passenger in the car and was critically injured, as was Abad.

The former officer, who allegedly had blood-alcohol level of .24 – three times the legal limit.

Gallucci said that before the trial he had urged Abad to accept a plea offer from 6- to 18- years, but his client decided to go to trial, in part because he had no recollection of the events on the night of the crash.

Abad, in a rambling statement to news reporters before he entered court Thursday, said he only learned of the crash two months after it happened, when he was leaving the hospital where he had been treated for his injuries.

“I thought I was injured at work,” he said.

