Ex-Giant Rashad Jennings among favorites to win 'Dancing With the Stars'



Rashad Jennings might go from one-and-done in the postseason with the Giants to becoming a champion in a matter of months.

No, we’re not talking about a Super Bowl ring.

Jennings, one of the contestants on Season 24 of ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this spring, has been listed among the favorites to win the competition, per odds put out by BookMaker.eu.

Jennings has the fourth-best odds to win the crown.

Here are the favorites:

Simone Biles +200

Heather Morris +500

Nancy Kerrigan +700

Rashad Jennings +750

Bonner Bolton +950

Normani Kordei +900

Nick Viall +1100

Mr. T +1200

Erika Jayne +1200

David Ross +1300

Charo +1400

Chris Kattan +1500

Full ‘DWTS’ cast

Ross, the recently-retired MLB catcher that won a championship with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, is also listed among the favorites.

Jennings will join a long line of NFL players to participate in the event. Previously, Donald Driver, Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown, Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner, Von Miller, Lawrence Taylor, Jason Taylor, Chad Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Hines Ward, Warren Sapp and Michael Irvin competed on the show.

Jennings, released by the Giants in February, is currently a free agent. The 31-year-old spent three seasons in New York. From 2014-2016, Jennings totaled 2,095 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry for the Giants. In seven NFL seasons, the former seventh-round pick has tallied 3,772 yards.

Dancer Emma Slater will be Jennings’ partner on the show.

Thank you for all your excitement yesterday folks, we certainly feel the love [?] [?] @DancingABC@GMA@RashadJenningspic.twitter.com/pd2cRe383W — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) March 2, 2017

Season 24 of the program with Jennings debuts on March 20.

