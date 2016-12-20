Ex-GM Lou Lamoriello: Dr. John McMullen perfect Devils Ring of Honor inductee



NEWARK — Former Devils owner Dr. John McMullen will be the first person inducted into the Devils Ring of Honor during a ceremony on Friday night, and former general manager Lou Lamoriello said there is no better candidate.

Lamoriello, the man who helped build two championship teams under McMullen’s ownership, said McMullen’s vision is responsible for how the Devils rose to prominence.

“What he did for hockey in New Jersey, by bringing the Colorado Rockies here, and then making sure it was named New Jersey,” Lamoriello said. “As you know I spent a number of years with him, and that’s all real. In other words, his pride factor in New Jersey was something special. Wanting to bring a championship here was something he dreamed about.”

Greene’s ironman streak in danger?

Lamoriello, who served as general manager of the Devils for 27 seasons, will be one of the handful of guests on hand when the Devils make McMullen the first member of the team’s Ring of Honor. Lamoriello, the current GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is in New Jersey with the team for Friday’s game against the Devils.

Other guests attending include Ken Daneyko, Bruce Driver, Jim Dowd, Marshall Johnston, Claude Lemieux, John MacLean, Randy McKay, Chico Resch, Stephane Richer and Sergei Starikov.

McMullen, who died in 2005 at the age of 87, will be represented by his wife, Jacqueline McMullen, and his son, Peter McMullen.

Lamoriello recalled McMullen for the professional and personal relationships they developed. Lamoriello was hired as the team’s president in 1987, but the two remained close after McMullen sold the Devils in 2000.

Lamoriello said the friendship between the two became even stronger, and it never came back to hockey.

“Once he sold the team, he never talked about it,” Lamoriello said. “It was more, and that’s something special to me. That’s something that will never leave me. I have a lot of things to be thankful for, personally and professionally, because of John McMullen.”

The former GM has been a part of several jersey retirement ceremonies with the Devils, from Daneyko to Martin Brodeur, and he said Friday’s event will be special in its own way.

“I know that all the players that played for him and all of us who had the opportunity to work for him and with him, will cherish everything that he’s done and how he’s done it,” he said.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 05 Jan 2017 22:33:10 +0000