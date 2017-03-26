Ex-Jets CB Darrelle Revis to Patriots? Robert Kraft says he'd 'love it'



PHOENIX — Could ex-Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis return to the Patriots?

New England owner Robert Kraft, at least, would be all for it.

“I would love it,” he told the New York Daily News at the NFL owners meeting. “Speaking for myself, if he wanted to come back, he’s a great competitor. I’d welcome him if he wanted to come.”

(This is not tampering, by the way, because Revis is a free agent.)

Revis spent one season with the Patriots, in 2014. He won a Super Bowl. Then he spent two seasons back with the Jets, on a $39 million contract that didn’t exactly work out as planned. The Jets cut him earlier this offseason, creating at least $9.3 million in salary cap space.

The Jets have to eat $6 million in dead money for Revis in 2017 — the amount of fully guaranteed base salary they owe him.

But that $6 million would be offset, for payment and cap purposes, by whatever Revis makes from his next team. So unless Revis makes more than $6 million from his next team in 2017, he would essentially be playing for free, since he’d get $6 million for doing nothing.

Can Revis still play at even close to an elite level? That’s the question the Patriots will have to ask themselves. He struggled mightily last season.

Implications for Hackenberg of QB pick

Kraft dodged a question from the Daily News about whether the Patriots have had any contact with Revis, who turns 32 in July.

“Ask my boy,” Kraft said, referring to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who also serves as the team’s general manager. The Daily News noted that Kraft winked and smiled as he said this.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

