Ex-Jets, Eagles QB Michael Vick admits his playing days are done

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, former Jets and Eagles quarterback Michael Vick acknowledged the obvious — his playing days are done.

Vick, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2001, was with the Eagles from 2009-13 and the Jets in 2014. He last played with the Steelers in 2015. He turns 37 in June.

Last June, Vick said he wanted to play another season, but that never materialized. So he has now come to grips with retirement.

Here’s what he told Sports Illustrated:

“Yeah, I think it’s it. I’m kind of looking at life from a different perspective now. I’ve got kids growing that I’ve got to be there for. I was committed in 2016 to giving it one more shot. I’m very content with my career and what I’ve been able to accomplish. I accomplished more than I ever thought I would. Listen, at the end of the day, through all the downs I played, I can say I won a game for every team that I played for, even though I only made three starts in New York and three starts in Pittsburgh. I made a difference, I’m content with my career and I’m ready to move forward in life.”

Vick is rooting for the Falcons in the Super Bowl against the Patriots. Vick, of course, was drafted by Atlanta. He played there from 2001-06. Then he missed two seasons because of a dog-fighting scandal that landed him in prison.

The night before Sunday’s Super Bowl, Vick will host a retirement party at a Houston nightclub.

Vick made four Pro Bowls in his career, including three with the Falcons — 2002, 2004, and 2005. (He went in 2010, too.) He played in 74 games for the Falcons, 54 for the Eagles, 10 for the Jets, and five for the Steelers.

At his peak, he was a thrilling and dynamic player. And while he rebuilt his career and life after going to prison, he ultimately never lived up to his full potential, despite compiling solid numbers — 133 touchdown passes, 88 interceptions, 80.4 rating, 22,464 passing yards, 6,109 rushing yards, and 36 rushing touchdowns.

