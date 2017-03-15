Ex-Jets kicker Nick Folk signs with Buccaneers, report says



Entering free agency, the Jets made seven veteran cuts, to free up $45.945 million in salary cap space.

Before Friday, just one of those seven players had found a new job — wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who landed with the Giants.

Add kicker Nick Folk to that list, as he has signed with the Buccaneers:

News. A year after selecting K Roberto Aguayo in 2nd round, the Bucs are signing K Nick Folk. Let the competition begin. @gmfb@NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 18, 2017

The Jets created $3 million in cap space by cutting Folk, with $593,334 in dead money attached.

Folk, 32, started his career with Dallas, from 2007-09. He played for the Jets from 2010-16. His career field goal percentage is 81.3, including 82.2 with the Jets, and 87.1 last year.

Folk’s percentage last year was the third-best of his career, behind 2013 with the Jets (91.7) and 2008 with Dallas (90.9). Folk has made the Pro Bowl once, as a rookie in 2007.

The Jets signed Chandler Catanzaro in free agency to replace Folk. He will compete this offseason with Ross Martin, an undrafted rookie last year.

Of the seven aforementioned Jets veterans cut this offseason, these five are still looking for new homes: inside linebacker Erin Henderson, left tackle Ryan Clady, right tackle Breno Giacomini, center Nick Mangold, and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

