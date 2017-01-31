Ex-Jets RB Joe McKnight's accused killer indicted for murder



Ronald Gasser, the accused killer of former Jets running back Joe McKnight, has been indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder.

The indictment was announced Thursday by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office in Louisiana.

McKnight was shot and killed Dec. 1 in an apparent road-rage incident near New Orleans. McKnight grew up in the area.

Gasser, 55, was originally arrested Dec. 5 on a manslaughter charge, four days after the shooting.

“Subsequent to that arrest, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office continued working together in a collaborative effort to develop additional evidence regarding the case,” a release from District Attorney Paul Connick states.

Judge June Darensburg increased Gasser’s bond from $500,000 to $750,000 following the indictment. If convicted, he faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation or suspended sentence.

McKnight, 28, a former NFL player and local high school football standout, was shot and killed Dec. 1 at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard. Authorities say he and Gasser first crossed paths near the Crescent City Connection, where McKnight’s Audi possibly cut off Gasser’s blue Infiniti.

Gasser chased McKnight’s Audi to Behrman and Holmes, authorities said. There, McKnight got out of his car and approached Gasser’s car, authorities said. Gasser, still seated in the car, fired three shots at McKnight, who was standing at the passenger window of Gasser’s car at the time.

McKnight was drafted by the Jets in Round 4 in 2010. He played for them from 2010-12. He briefly resurfaced in the NFL in 2014 with the Chiefs, playing in two games.

McKnight was most recently playing in the Canadian Football League.

