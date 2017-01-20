Ex-Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has signs of dementia, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's



During a radio interview Thursday with WOR’s Pete McCarthy, former Jets star defensive end Mark Gastineau said he underwent tests that revealed he shows signs of dementia, as well as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

“When my results came back, I had dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s,” Gastineau said of his tests, which he underwent about a year ago.

Gastineau, 60, attributed his health issues to his tackling technique.

“I led with my head all the time,” Gastineau said.

He called the test results “disturbing.” For players of Gastineau’s era, though, such results are not uncommon. Repeated blows to the head sustained in football — especially concussions — have been shown to result in long-term brain damage.

“It’s disturbing to the point where I want to get out and I want to help other people coming into the game,” Gastineau said. “Right now, I’m able to do it, as far as my thoughts.”

Because of his health issues, Gastineau is now a strong advocate for the NFL-sponsored Heads Up Football youth-focused player safety program.

“If I would’ve had the techniques that I’m teaching now to these guys, I know I wouldn’t have had the results that I have now,” Gastineau said. “I don’t want to have [my health news] overshadow the Heads Up program. I want it to be a warning to mothers and fathers.”

Gastineau was asked how he’s doing health-wise right now.

“I’m in a good place, because I think I’m going to go out, and I’m not going to fall back [and be inactive],” he said. “I’m going to help as many people as I can. I don’t want to give up because I got those results. I like football.”

Gastineau spent his entire career, 1979-88, with the Jets. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. He is in the Jets’ Ring of Honor, and is unquestionably one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Officially, he finished his career with 74 sacks (including 19 and 22 in 1983 and 1984), though sacks weren’t counted by the NFL until 1982. He is the Jets’ all-time sacks leader.

Here is Gastineau’s full interview with McCarthy:

