Ex-Rutgers assistant P.J. Fleck leaves Western Michigan to take over Minnesota

P.J. Fleck is rowing his boat to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The Western Michigan head coach — who previously served as Rutgers’ wide receivers coach late in Greg Schiano’s tenure — is the new head coach at Minnesota.

“It’s an honor to coach at Minnesota and be part of the Big Ten conference,” Fleck said in a statement. “I want to thank president Eric Kaler, athletic director Mark Coyle and the Board of Regents for this opportunity. I also want to thank Western Michigan, my players and the great fans and city of Kalamazoo for a wonderful four years.

“I look forward to meeting my new players and getting to know them as quickly as possible. I am excited to put together a staff and turn my efforts to recruiting, but also want Gopher fans to know that my wife, Heather, and I and our four children will be visible in the community and we are eager to connect with them. I am ready to go. Ski-U-Mah!”

Fleck, who reportedly will earn a five-year contract worth approximately $21 million, will replace Tracy Claeys, who was fired this week after leading the Gophers to a 9-4 campaign that included a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

In 2008 and ’09, Fleck served as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Northern Illinois under Jerry Kill, the former Minnesota head coach and current Rutgers offensive coordinator who ripped Minnesota officials for how they handled Claeys’ firing in the wake of sexual assault allegations by a woman who said she was pressured into sex by numerous players who were suspended this season.

While he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, Fleck credited Rutgers for preparing him to be a head coach in an interview with NJ Advance Media in mid-November.

“The way I can describe Rutgers and (working under) Greg Schiano is ‘I came to Rutgers as a boy and left a man,’ ” said Fleck, who coached the Scarlet Knights’ wide receivers in 2010 and ’11. “I went there as an assistant coach; I left ready to be a head coach.”

After his two-year stint working under Schiano at Rutgers, Fleck followed the ex-Scarlet Knights coach to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he coached the wide receivers for one season before taking over Western Michigan in 2013.

After a 1-11 start to his career, Fleck led the Broncos to consecutive 8-5 finishes before guiding the Mid-American Conference program to unparalleled heights this season.

Western Michigan finished 12-0 in the regular season, won the MAC Championship game, and earned a berth in the Cotton Bowl, where they dropped a 24-16 decision to Wisconsin.

Fleck, whose “Row the Boat” mantra was born out of personal tragedy he suffered while at Rutgers, was an energetic presence in Piscataway, wearing cleats and sprinting from drill-to-drill while mentoring a receiver corps that included future pros’ Mohamed Sanu, Mark Harmon, Quron Pratt, Tim Wright and Brandon Coleman.

“Greg Schiano taught me so much about how to demand so much from myself and others. But I’m my own person,” Fleck said. “I’m not Greg Schiano, I’m not (ex-Ohio State coach) Jim Tressel, I’m not (ex-49ers coach) Mike Nolan, I’m not (ex-Northern Illinois coach) Joe Novak, I’m not (ex-Northern Illinois coach) Jerry Kill. I’m a combination of all those people.”

Still, Fleck says he wouldn’t be a head coach “if it wasn’t for Greg Schiano and Rutgers.”

“The biggest thing I learned under Greg is never let the circumstance dictate your behavior and never sacrifice what you really want down the road for what you want right now,” he said. “The blue-collar work ethic, family-type bond that New Jersey is about. I learned that from Greg, too. Greg’s Italian upbringing, Greg’s Italian family-type feel inside the football department, I wasn’t necessarily accustomed to that. I watched us become a true family and I think that was really important in me becoming a head coach and not only that, raising my family.”

Minnesota isn’t on Rutgers’ schedule until the 2019 season.

How Fleck’s move to the Big Ten will impact Rutgers on the recruiting trail is unknown, but Western Michigan’s roster includes three New Jersey high school products, including second-leading rusher Jamauri Bogan (Union) and backup quarterback Tom Flacco (Eastern), the brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Minnesota doesn’t have any New Jersey natives on its current roster.

