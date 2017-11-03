Ex-Rutgers player Eric LeGrand recognized by WWE as a “Warrior''



He’s won the Rutgers football team’s award for courage, the Jimmy V ESPY award for perseverance and now Eric LeGrand is set to be honored by the WWE.

The former Rutgers football player on Monday was named the recipient of the third annual Warrior Award, the wrestling company announced.

“Eric LeGrand has shown incredible perseverance and unwavering positivity throughout his recovery,” WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said in a statement. “From the work he does helping others with spinal cord injuries to his motivational speaking, Eric is the perfect choice for this prestigious award.”

LeGrand will be honored at the WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 31.

“It is an absolute honor to be named the 2017 Warrior Award recipient,” LeGrand said, via the WWE announcement. “I am truly grateful for WWE’s support of my personal journey and I am proud to continue to be an example of strength for people everywhere.”

Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, the Warrior Award is presented to an individual who “has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.”

Dana Warrior, widow of The Ultimate Warrior, will present LeGrand the award at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be broadcast live on WWE Network at 8pm ET on Friday, March 31, from the Amway Center in Orlando.

“Eric LeGrand truly embodies the Warrior spirit with his determination and positive outlook,” said Dana Warrior. “I am honored to present this year’s Warrior Award to Eric at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”

The Warrior Award was presented to Joan Lunden, an award-winning journalist, best-selling author and breast cancer survivor, last year.

In 2015, the award was presented for the first time to Connor Michalek, a Pittsburgh native and passionate WWE fan who passed away after battling cancer. In his honor, Connor’s Cure was created as a fund to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised $1 million and assisted more than 100 families around the world.

How ‘Believe’ became LeGrand’s motto

LeGrand has been known for his charitable efforts since a spinal cord injury sustained during an October 2010 football game left him paralyzed from the neck down.

LeGrand’s tremendous courage and unwavering strength throughout his rehabilitation captured the attention of the nation.

LeGrand founded the charity Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in 2013 and is now an inspirational speaker.

In support of LeGrand’s mission to raise funds for research to find a cure for paralysis and to help improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries, WWE will be making a $25,000 donation to Team LeGrand.

