'Extremity' creates a tale of fear with pulse-pounding action | Comic Box

We all have fears in life. I mean the things that really set our teeth on edge and send us plummeting into the darkest recesses of our minds where we cower and gibber in terror. For some of us these things are completely irrational and without any founding in reality or experience.

I am terrified of my teeth being broken and shattered and have been ever since I was a little kid. There is no reason for this and it is not tied to any deeper personal meaning. My identity isn’t tied up in my teeth, my core being does not revolve around them but the very thought of breaking a tooth sends shudders through my body though.

On the other hand, writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson has a fear rooted in the core of who he is, and the front cover of his new series “Extremity” shoves it right in his readers’ faces.

Johnson’s story starts off with a bang and a orgy of horrific violence as we are introduced to the strange and barbaric world he has created. A family is torn asunder and each of its members damaged in some way within the first few pages, the most important one to us being the young woman Thea, who loses her right hand to the invaders that killed her mother.

At the end of this first issue Johnson addresses this, like him Thea is an artist and before she lost her hand creating things of beauty was what defined her. Having lost the ability to create, she has turned to a brutal quest for vengeance in an attempt to assuage her pain and the pain within her family. Her attempts to reclaim her talent for creation are sporadic and discarded without much progress, she has chosen a much darker path in the hope that it can fix what she sees as being broken.

In the issue’s backmatter Johnson explores this in depth, commenting on how great a fear this is for him and the terror it evokes within him. This book is a fantastical exploration of this fear, with all the weird sci-fi/fantasy/apocalyptic elements of the book are nothing more than, in his words, “window dressing” for the story of his dealing with this fear.

It works though. For all its horrific nature, “Extremity” is a fantastic book to read and look at. Even without exploring the world or leaning much about it, what little we see is breathtaking, with an awesome fantasy map at the end of the first issue only whetting the appetite for more. The battles are pulse pounding, with action bursting from the page in a manner that few comics can pull off. Johnson’s art and pacing is kinetic, motion barely caught in two dimensions.

It isn’t all fast paced action and bloody brawls though. Johnson is equally adept at creating drama and emotional resonance and he pulls on the heartstrings with the struggles Thea’s brother has with the violent world he finds himself in. While Thea has thrown herself full bodied into the quest for bloody vengeance, Rollo is reluctant to embrace his future as a leader now that it calls for him to be a brutal war chieftan.

The tragedy of their divergent paths is a bitter counterpoint to the pulse pounding savagery of the pages that came before, and the first issue ends with melancholy suffusing the story. “Extremity” starts out as a perfect example of genre fiction being used to effectively explore pathos and deeper meanings through fantastic storytelling and Johnson’s deserves a lot of credit for creating a world and a story that goes far beyond merely “window dressing.”

