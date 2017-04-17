Famed songwriter Leon Huff selling Moorestown estate: $3M (PHOTOS)



Leon Huff, half of the iconic Philly Sound songwriting and producing team Gamble & Huff, has listed his Georgian estate in Moorestown for $3 million, according to its Trulia.com listing.

Huff, a Camden native, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-wrote such hits as “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” “Me and Mrs. Jones,” “Love Train” and “For the Love of Money.” He and his wife Regina bought the home in 2014 for $2.7 million, moving from another home in Moorestown.

The six-bedroom home on two and a half acres was built in 2013, with a cherrywood kitchen with marble countertops, family room with vaulted ceilings and pond views, a music room, an English pine-paneled library with bar and fireplace, a master suite with fireplace and steam shower, plus a back-up generator.

It’s the second most expensive listing in Moorestown, according to Trulia. Property taxes are $58,629.

