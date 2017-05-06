FCC to review complaints about Stephen Colbert's Trump jokes



Complaints about Stephen Colbert’s recent roasting of the president on “The Late Show” will be examined by the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the complaints centered on Colbert’s use of an explicit line concerning President Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints, and we’ve gotten a number of them, we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action,” Pai said. If “The Late Show” were to be found in violation of rules, it would likely be hit with a fine, he said.

Colbert uttered many a joke about Trump on Monday’s “Late Show,” but it was the Trump-Putin line that had some on Twitter deploying the hashtag #FireColbert and calling CBS to ask for his ouster.

“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s **** holster,” Colbert had said (see video below), addressing the president.

Some saw the use of such lewd language as homophobic, while others who defended Colbert pointed to Trump’s own use of such language and inflammatory insults.

While buzz about Pai’s comments had social media churning on Friday, CNN was quick to point out that “the FCC is doing exactly what it always does.” Pai himself echoed that notion when he said “… we’ll follow the standard operating procedures, as we always do.”

Those procedures, CNN points out, include ones that are meant to shield children from “indecent material” before 10 p.m. But “The Late Show” comes on after 11 p.m. (and in any case, the explicit word was bleeped). The exception is anything that qualifies as “obscene.” That designation does not have to apply to any specific time.

Colbert, a resident of Montclair, addressed the commotion earlier in the week.

“So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s show, speaking of his defense of CBS host John Dickerson (Trump had referred to his show, “Face the Nation,” as “Deface the Nation” during a recent White House interview). “I don’t regret that,” Colbert continued. “He, I believe, can take care of himself,” he said of Trump. “I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

Yet Colbert said he would “change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.” Seeming to address the homophobia charge, he said, “anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But that.”

