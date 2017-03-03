'Finian's Rainbow' still yields gold | Jersey Retro



You’ve got your tea and soda bread, and now you’re looking for a St. Patrick’s Day movie suggestion.

You might consider Francis Ford Coppola‘s 1968 musical “Finian’s Rainbow,” starring Fred Astaire and Petula Clark as a father and daughter from (fictional) Glocca Morra, Ireland, on an odyssey to (likewise fictional) Missitucky in the United States.

It’s got a leprechaun, a pot of gold and a lovable Irish rogue. But “Finian’s Rainbow” — now out on Blu-ray — is not just any St. Pat’s pick. It’s an odd duck, a somewhat anachronistic 1947 Broadway hit which, 20 years later, fell in the lap of an eager young auteur. It teams the star of 1935’s “Top Hat” with the singer of the 1964 No. 2 hit “Downtown.” And at times — no lie — it comes off like a “Saturday Night Live” skit about President Donald Trump. (More on that later.)

Plot: Finian McLonergan (Astaire) and his daughter Sharon (Clark) land in America, practically in rags but in high spirits. Back in Ireland — and unbeknownst to his daughter — Finian had stolen a pot of gold from the end of a rainbow, which he now aims to bury near Fort Knox, assuming the gold will grow like foliage. (Finian labors under the misconception that everyone in American is rich.)

Meanwhile, the leprechaun Og (British pop star Tommy Steele, a shameless ham with giant choppers) has trailed Finian to America to reclaim the gold.

Finian and Sharon happen upon a tobacco farm, on which dwells a harmonious community of black and white sharecroppers who, it seems, do more singing and dancing than actual farming.

Group leader Woody (Don Francks) plans to strike it rich with a mint-tobacco hybrid developed by his friend, Howard (Al Freeman Jr.), an obsessed botanist. The money will pour in … just as soon as Howard figures out a way to make the tobacco, ahem, burn.

When the sharecroppers find themselves $73 short in acquiring the parcel on which they live, Sharon makes up the balance with Finian’s funds. Finian, sensing an eventual payoff, declares himself a partner in the tobacco venture, and all is well.

This tranquility is threatened by blustery bigot Senator Billboard Rawkins (Keenan Wynn), who learns there is gold on the parcel owned by the sharecroppers. The senator moves to seize the land on the grounds of a law prohibiting interracial cohabitation.

The character of Rawkins — and Wynn’s game performance as same — is where “Finian’s Rainbow” makes like “SNL.” At his moldering plantation, Rawkins gets an inspiration for speechifying. “The festering tides of radicalism are upon us,” he says. “Forward, America! Forward to the sweet tranquilities of the status quo! Forward to yesterday!”

When a lackey tells him that one of his opponents — namely, Finian — is an immigrant, Rawkins bellows: “An immigrant? My whole family’s been having nothing but trouble with immigrants ever since they came to this country!”

Here’s the topper: When Sharon asks Rawkins if he’s ever read the Constitution, he retorts, “I don’t have time to read it! I’m too busy defending it!”

This unforeseen relevance is just one of the things that make “Finian’s Rainbow” such an anomaly — an Irish-themed, civil rights-themed, romantic musical comedy.

In 2004 commentary included on the Blu-ray, Coppola says he struggled to update “Finian,” which he called a “progressive” musical about segregation with a “clunky” book. In Coppola’s view, “Finian” may have been up-to-the-minute in 1947, but by ’68, it was old hat considering gains made by the civil rights movement, not to mention the rise of such groups as the Black Panthers.

Coppola also worried that Astaire’s old-school dancing style clashed with the contemporary approach of the younger dancers.

What comes across, though, is more akin to an old master having a lark with admiring youth. At 69, Astaire still moves with grace. His big number, “When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich,” is set in a warehouse in which Astaire climbs ladders and dances on wooden crates as the sharecroppers hoot and howl. Astaire finishes with his trademark spins that, just for a moment, make you forget it’s 1968.

Reviews were mixed, with Astaire a particular target of critics’ cruelty, merely because he dared to look his age.

But seeing the film with fresh eyes confirms that Coppola achieved the tricky balance he hoped for. The sharecroppers are kind of like hippies — “Godspell” extras, even. And, despite the film’s sometimes serious subject matter, it maintains a light, family-friendly touch.

