Fire destroys more than 80-year-old barn

EAST BRUNSWICK — Firefighters from the township and neighboring Milltown on Sunday extinguished a blaze that destroyed a barn on Riva Avenue.

Nobody was injured in the fire that was reported at 12:41 p.m. at 312 Riva Ave., said Brookview Fire Department Capt. Bill Foglia.

He said the fire was brought under control within about 10 minutes.

The fire was confined to the barn, which Foglia said was built in the 1920s or 1930s. The structure had been used as a garage.

A few trees near the building were also burned.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it did not appear suspicious, the captain said.

312 Riva Ave. East Brunswick NJ. 2nd alarm. Dist 1 & Milltown fully involved barn fire in rear. pic.twitter.com/xPHM7FBiKA — Colorado H (@Bresch21) January 1, 2017

