Firefighters battle West Deptford condo fire (PHOTOS)



WEST DEPTFORD — An electrical fire damaged the first-floor unit at a West Deptford Condo Friday night, according to officials at the scene.

The fire was first reported around 6:50 p.m. at Country Creek Condos, located off of Ogden Station Road in Mantua.

Green-fields Fire Chief Marty Matson said a resident returned home, turned on a light, noticed the fire and immediately called 911.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to Matson. A cat was taken from the second-floor unit where smoke damage was reported.

Along with the Green-fields Fire Co., the Thorofare Volunteer Fire Co., the Colonial Manor Fire Volunteer Fire Co., and the Verga Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the scene

Tim Hawk may be reached at thawk@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @photogthawk. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Sat, 21 Jan 2017 02:45:55 +0000