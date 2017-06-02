Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Jersey City for the 'Wizard of Oz'



The Yellow Brick Road leads to Jersey City on Sunday when Puppetworks brings “The Wizard of Oz” to Merseles Studios for a months-long run.

The program is being presented through May 28 by the Jersey City Theater Center’s children’s programming division – JCTC-KIDS.

This version of the 1900 Frank Baun tale has not only been one of the most popular Puppetworks productions, it is one of the few original American titles in the award-winning company’s repertoire, said Mike Leach, executive director of the company.

“The Wizard of Oz has always fascinated me, even as a kid,” said Olga Levina, artistic director of Jersey City Theater Center. “I read many of the Oz books growing up, and even saw theater productions, before I even saw the famous movie. Dorothy goes on a quest to find the Wizard and she discovers the value of her friendship with the cowardly Lion, Straw Man and Tin Man and they all learn to rely on their own inner strengths. This is children’s theater that teaches kindness, telling a story through exploration and self-growth, where important life lessons are realized.”

The familiar characters include Dorothy and her dog, Toto and citizens of Oz: Tin Man, Lion, Scarecrow, Munchkin, Glenda who is the Good Witch and her adversary the Wicked Witch of the West, complete with her nefarious flying monkey, and the wish-granting Wizard.

Special “Marionette” effects include a tornado that transports the story’s heroine from her home over the rainbow to Oz, a monkey that flies and a melting witch, and a hot air balloon ride.

Nicolas Coppola, artistic director of Puppetworks, who was honored by The Puppeteers of America with its 2011 President’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Art of Puppetry, founded Puppetworks in 1980.

The Wizard of Oz script used by Puppetworks dates to 1946 and was the first “American” title performed by the Suzari company – the predecessor to Puppetworks – where Coppola apprenticed in the 1950s. Coppola revised and updated the script in 1963.

The music was composed by Bruce Haack, an electronic music pioneer who died in 1988.

“Children really respond to the authentic quality of our Wizard of Oz, they have never seen the story told like this, live on stage,” said Leach.

Seating is limited and Puppetworks shows often sell out. Merseles Studios is located at 339 Newark Ave., Jersey City. To purchase tickets and to find out about ticket availability as well as other information, visit: jctcenter.org.

Published at Tue, 07 Feb 2017 22:30:46 +0000