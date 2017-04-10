Food Network's new 'Help My Yelp' will rescue N.J. Italian restaurant



The Food Network is debuting “Help My Yelp,” its own version of “Kitchen Nightmares” on Monday (think sneering Yelp critics instead of shouty Gordon Ramsay), and will feature Montclair’s Fresco da Franco on its May 15 episode.

In the show, produced in conjunction with the crowdsourcing review website, host Monti Carlo brings six undercover Yelpers and hidden cameras to the targeted restaurant to identify problems with food and service, and then works with the owners to help. Later, she brings in another group of Yelp Elite Squad members to give their feedback on the (hopefully) improved restaurant.

The worst Yelp reviews about Church Street’s Fresco da Franco centers on slow and inattentive service, with some criticism for bland food and too-loud music. One man said he signed up on Yelp “just to rip this place a new one” for his lousy waiter, while another called it a combination of a copycat LuNello, the acclaimed Italian restaurant in Cedar Grove, and the Bada Bing, the strip club from “The Sopranos.”

Owner Franco Porporino Jr. doesn’t hold back on the site, either. He responded to several bad reviews by claiming they were from his competition setting up fake Yelp accounts, and directed prospective patrons to OpenTable, the reservation service that also offers customer reviews. He responded to another reviewer with an Elite designation by suggesting she would be better off at the Olive Garden: “Maybe Yelp will move you up one more notch from Elite to B——!”

On OpenTable, the restaurant does fare better, with a 4.2 rating out of five. The Star-Ledger’s restaurant reviewer Cody Kendall gave Fresco da Franco 2 1/2 stars out of four in 2015, praising the hearty fare, big portions and lively atmosphere but also noting the noise level and dinging the service.

In the episode synopsis, the Food Network reveals that Porporino is resistant to Carlo’s suggestions and even abandons the restaurant at one point, forcing Carlo to “come save the day.”

“Help My Yelp” airs Mondays at 10 p.m.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 14:30:00 +0000