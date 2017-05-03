Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes really, really wants to sell his N.J. home



Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes has chopped the price of his longtime Cresskill home by 25 percent since listing it less than two months ago, bringing it down to $1.65 million on Wednesday, according to its Trulia.com listing.

He lowered the price by $300,000 this week, matching his first price drop in late March after three weeks on the market. He is now seeking less than he paid for the 3,500-square-foot home in 2000 — $1.85 million.

The 76-year-old Ailes was forced out of Fox News last summer amid a sexual harassment scandal at the network stemming from former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit, which was later settled. Ailes has denied any wrongdoing. But the shakeup has continued, with another sexual harassment scandal claiming Fox News’ marquee star Bill O’Reilly last month, and this week, the network axed co-president Bill Shine, who has been accused in lawsuits of covering up Ailes’ alleged harassment. Shine has also denied those allegations.

Ailes reportedly got a $40 million exit package, and in September he laid out $36 million for a contemporary oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., the Palm Beach Daily News confirmed last month. Records obtained by the newspaper show that Ailes plans to maintain his permanent home in Florida.

The Cresskill home, built in 1983, has sunken living room, frescoed ceilings in the entry hall and dining room, a glass-roofed sunroom, and a lower level walk-out to the pool and park-like backyard, and four bedrooms. Property taxes are $40,240 a year.

Ailes is also trying to unload a home in Garrison, N.Y.. In late April, he chopped the price for a sixth time to $765,000. After failing to sell the home in 2015, he re-listed it in January 2016 for $1.25 million. He did sell another home in the same compound for $825,000 (originally on the market for $1.275 million) last year.

