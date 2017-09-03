Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes lists Cresskill home: $2.25M (PHOTOS)



Former Fox CEO Roger Ailes has put his longtime Cresskill home on the market for $2.25 million, its Trulia.com listing shows. It’s just the latest in a flurry of real estate transactions by Ailes since he was ousted from the network following numerous sexual harassment allegations.

Ailes also recently sold part of his upstate New York compound, and reportedly paid $36 million for a Palm Beach, Fla., mansion.

Ailes, 76, and his wife Elizabeth, 56, bought the four-bedroom brick ranch, designed by architect Jorge Rosello, in 2000 for $1.85 million, shortly before they welcomed their only child, Zac. The 3,500-square-foot home, built in 1983 on an acre of land, features a sunken living room, a glass-roofed sunroom, and a lower level walk-out to the pool and park-like backyard. Property taxes are $40,240 a year.

Ailes, the architect of the conservative-leaning news network that boasts the top-rated shows on cable, left Fox in July after former “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he sexually harassed her and then fired her when she refused his advances. He denied the accusations, although other women came forward to complain of Ailes’ conduct, including Fox star Megyn Kelly, who recently left the network for NBC. Ailes later settled the Carlson suit for a reported $20 million.

In January, Ailes sold off one of his Garrison, N.Y., homes for $825,000 (it was originally listed for $1.275 million), although another home in his compound is still on the market for $795,000 — that was initially on the market for $1.475 million.

Meanwhile, Variety and other sources claimed in September that Ailes, who reportedly got a $40 million payout from Fox, paid $36 million through a trust for a contemporary six-bedroom oceanfront mansion in Palm Springs, about five miles north of Mar-A-Lago, the vacation home of Donald Trump, whom Ailes once advised.

