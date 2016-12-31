Former Franklin man had defaced firearm, police say



FRANKLIN— A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with various weapons offenses after the crimes were allegedly discussed on social media, Det. Nevin Mattessich of Franklin police said Tuesday.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint and found the social media posts, Mattessich said.

2 arrested after allegedly flashing gun on social media

Daniel Nowak, a former borough resident with ties to California and Georgia but who now has no known fixed address, was arrested in Franklin at a home where he was staying temporarily. He was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a magazine containing 9 additional hollow-point rounds, Mattessich said. The weapon’s serial number had also allegedly been defaced.

Nowak has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of hollow-point bullets and possession of a defaced firearm. He was being held at the Keogh-Dwyer Correctional Facility.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Wed, 04 Jan 2017 03:22:17 +0000