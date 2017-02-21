Former teen idol and N.J native David Cassidy reveals dementia diagnosis



In the wake of troubling reports that former teen idol David Cassidy forgot lyrics, slurred and tripped over a monitor during a concert in California over the weekend, Cassidy, 66, tells People that he is suffering from dementia.

Cassidy, who was raised by his grandparents in West Orange before finding fame on “The Partridge Family,” watched both his grandfather and mother battle the disease: “A part of me always knew this was coming,” he tells People.

The diagnosis comes after a string of bad headlines for the singer, including several DUIs, a divorce, bankruptcy and hit-and-run charges, and the weekend performance had raised concerns that Cassidy, who underwent rehab in 2014, had relapsed.

Cassidy, who lives in South Florida, announced on his website earlier this month that he planned to retire from the stage, blaming his arthritis and the toll of the road. “What a remarkable, long-lived career I have been blessed to have … However, I’ve never loved playing live in concert as much as I have in the past few years. This for me has been almost like a drug! My audience reactions and phenomenal support have made it so sweet and gratifying. I could never repay the love and the reward I get from all my fans from around the world.”

In the People interview, he reiterated his decision to retire. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he says. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

