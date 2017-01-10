Fox settled sexual harassment claim against Bill O'Reilly, report says



In the wake of Fox News’ chief architect and chairman Roger Ailes’ resignation due to multiple sexual harassment claims, Fox also reportedly settled another harassment claim brought by former Fox reporter Juliet Huddy — but this one against the network’s star personality Bill O’Reilly, according to the New York Times.

Feps for both Fox and O’Reilly, who was embroiled in a salacious sexual harassment claim in 2004, deny the allegations to both the Times and the website lawnewz.com, which first reported on the settlement and obtained a draft copy of Huddy’s letter of her intention to sue, which a Fox spokesman said “contained substantial falsehoods which were vehemently denied by Bill O’Reilly.”

Fredric S. Newman, the lawyer for the host, the top-rated cable news personality at “The O’Reilly Factor,” echoed the denial, saying “there is absolutely no basis for any claim of sexual harassment.”

According to documents and interviews by the Times with Fox employees briefed on the situation, the incidents date to 2011, when O’Reilly allegedly tried to kiss Huddy during a visit to his home on Long Island, and gave her a key to his hotel room after taking her out to dinner and the theater. When she tried to return the key, he appeared at the door in his boxer shorts, the draft letter alleges, and he also repeatedly called her, sometimes sounding as if he was masturbating.

It also says that O’Reilly undermined Huddy at work after she rejected his advances, nitpicking her work and not preparing her for segments in which she was involved.

According to the Times report, Fox settled with Huddy for an amount in the high six figures on Sept. 5. Two days later, Huddy, then a host of “Good Day Early Call” on the Fox affiliate WNYW whose father is a longtime friend of Ailes’, made an on-air goodbye.

Around the same time, Fox settled its sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson for $20 million. Carlsonalleged Ailes had made advances on her before Fox failed to give her a new contract.

In 2004, O’Reilly settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former producer in which she claimed he called her to share his sex fantasies while sounding as if he were masturbating. Her lawsuit came a day after he accused the producer of trying to extort him. She reportedly walked away with millions, although both sides denied any wrongdoing.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 60: Best and worst TV of 2016

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 10 Jan 2017 21:28:00 +0000